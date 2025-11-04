Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.51% from the company’s current price.

Antalpha Platform Trading Down 4.2%

NASDAQ:ANTA opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05. Antalpha Platform has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Get Antalpha Platform alerts:

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Antalpha Platform has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antalpha Platform

Antalpha Platform Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Antalpha Platform in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Antalpha Platform in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antalpha Platform during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000.

(Get Free Report)

Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antalpha Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antalpha Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.