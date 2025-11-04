Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.51% from the company’s current price.
Antalpha Platform Trading Down 4.2%
NASDAQ:ANTA opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05. Antalpha Platform has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Antalpha Platform has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.
Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines.
