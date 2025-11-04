Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,720. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 951.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,980.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

