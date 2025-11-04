Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,122 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.3% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451,401 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,846 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,032,000 after buying an additional 2,830,273 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,705,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.82.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.