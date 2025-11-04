Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.9% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $184.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.