Dillon & Associates Inc. Takes $68,000 Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. $IBRX

Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 5.8%

ImmunityBio stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IBRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

