Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Innovex International had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 16.66%.The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Innovex International updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Innovex International Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:INVX opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. Innovex International has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovex International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovex International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovex International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovex International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Innovex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on INVX

About Innovex International

(Get Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.