Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.41, Zacks reports. Alexander’s had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.
Alexander’s Price Performance
ALX stock opened at $225.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.55. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $260.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.
Alexander’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 9,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander’s
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.