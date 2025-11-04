Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.41, Zacks reports. Alexander’s had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

ALX stock opened at $225.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.55. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $260.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.25%.

ALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alexander’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 9,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

