Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,589,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,950,000 after buying an additional 458,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,773,000 after buying an additional 235,593 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,052,000 after buying an additional 234,403 shares in the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,632,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 791.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 84,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 74,693 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.82.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.