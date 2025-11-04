WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Holdings Decreased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,274,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,298,000 after acquiring an additional 188,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $403,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho set a $125.00 price target on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,960. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $110.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $118.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.70.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

