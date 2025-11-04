iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Shares Sold by Elyxium Wealth LLC

Elyxium Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $69.46.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.