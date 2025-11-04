Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cummins from $387.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.50.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $437.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $449.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.73 and a 200-day moving average of $364.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 43,319 shares of company stock worth $17,764,105 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

