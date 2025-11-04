NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 31,643 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

