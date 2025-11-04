Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $222.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $437.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.53.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

