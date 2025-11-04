Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0697 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $10.50.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 431.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.