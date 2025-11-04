Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 58,700 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the September 30th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 9.0%
NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $12.46.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.52. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
