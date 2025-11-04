Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 58,700 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the September 30th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 9.0%

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.52. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc ( NASDAQ:NERV Free Report ) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NERV

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.