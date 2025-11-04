NexGel, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NexGel, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in NexGel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NexGel by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 56,334 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGel during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NexGel during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NexGel during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NexGel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGel currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NexGel Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NXGL stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.57. NexGel has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. NexGel had a negative return on equity of 49.37% and a negative net margin of 25.02%.

NexGel Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

