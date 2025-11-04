BlackRock Core Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of BHK opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
