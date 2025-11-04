John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

HPS opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

