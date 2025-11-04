The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,843 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 3.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1%

TJX opened at $140.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.73 and a 52 week high of $146.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.