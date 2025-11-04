GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Up 9% – Here’s What Happened

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) was up 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.79 and last traded at GBX 0.79. Approximately 7,105,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 20,696,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73.

GSTechnologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.18.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies is a global technology company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, GST. The group operates three core businesses across blockchain payments and financial services, forex, as well as cryptoasset exchange. The group has operations in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

