Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:RTRE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:RTRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share on Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This is a 9.9% increase from Rareview Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Rareview Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
BATS RTRE opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Rareview Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $26.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05.
About Rareview Total Return Bond ETF
