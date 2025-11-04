Head to Head Review: ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and JetBlue Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA 6.58% 13.51% 4.21% JetBlue Airways -5.16% -19.87% -2.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANA and JetBlue Airways”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $14.85 billion 0.59 $1.01 billion $0.39 9.59 JetBlue Airways $9.10 billion 0.17 -$795.00 million ($1.32) -3.17

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than JetBlue Airways. JetBlue Airways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ANA and JetBlue Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 0 0 0 0.00 JetBlue Airways 5 7 0 0 1.58

JetBlue Airways has a consensus target price of $5.28, suggesting a potential upside of 26.20%. Given JetBlue Airways’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than ANA.

Risk and Volatility

ANA has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JetBlue Airways has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ANA beats JetBlue Airways on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

