Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Down 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) dropped 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 774,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 222,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price objective on shares of Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of C$181.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

