Tufton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 45.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.5% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

