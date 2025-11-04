Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Financial Comparison

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Free Report) and DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and DPM Metals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DPM Metals $606.99 million 5.89 $235.88 million $1.40 15.29

Risk and Volatility

DPM Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -2.21, meaning that its stock price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DPM Metals has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and DPM Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A DPM Metals 37.07% 21.68% 18.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Theta Gold Mines and DPM Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 0.00 DPM Metals 0 1 3 3 3.29

Summary

DPM Metals beats Theta Gold Mines on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim’s Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About DPM Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

