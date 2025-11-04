SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Acquired by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 841.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,451 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 202,710 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 89.6% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 48,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.