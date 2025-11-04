Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13. 774,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 222,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price objective on Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.85.

Graphite One Stock Down 10.3%

Graphite One Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$181.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

