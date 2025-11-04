Tufton Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,444,000 after buying an additional 4,668,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $649,512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after buying an additional 4,377,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,968,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,790,000 after buying an additional 38,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.8% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,942,000 after buying an additional 601,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.8%

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

