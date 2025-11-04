SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SK Telecom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom

SK Telecom Trading Down 0.5%

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 1,780.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 38.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 854.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.