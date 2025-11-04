SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom
SK Telecom Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.
SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SK Telecom Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
