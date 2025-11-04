NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,511 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 492.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 203.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a $30.00 price target on HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

