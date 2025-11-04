Optivise Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $2,117,000. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.59 and its 200 day moving average is $168.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.