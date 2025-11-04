Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,835 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,728,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,760 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,299,108,000 after purchasing an additional 324,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $304.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

