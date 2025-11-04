TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.48.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. TFI International had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 352,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

