Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Trims Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. CRH comprises about 1.9% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,608,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CRH by 43.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,185,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,201,000 after acquiring an additional 354,711 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CRH by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,822,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,349,000 after acquiring an additional 493,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of CRH by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,979,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,009,000 after acquiring an additional 843,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRH. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CRH from $112.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

CRH Trading Down 0.9%

CRH stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

