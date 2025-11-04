Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 7,045 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $245.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

