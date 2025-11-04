JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI is Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,103 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.4% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $46,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after purchasing an additional 401,771,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,119,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,927,000 after purchasing an additional 772,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,998,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

