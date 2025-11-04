Simplex Trading LLC Increases Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares $FAS

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.67% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $17,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 651.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 40,288 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 647.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS opened at $158.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.17 and its 200 day moving average is $162.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.02. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $92.66 and a 1-year high of $189.23.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.