Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB is Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,082,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,021 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 11.1% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $49,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 587,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. J Hagan Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.