CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $555.81 and last traded at $551.92, with a volume of 1905998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $543.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Arete Research set a $706.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.78.

The firm has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total transaction of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 102,690 shares of company stock valued at $50,897,821 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

