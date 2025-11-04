iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Position Lifted by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.0% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,575 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,842 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $45.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

