Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IWF opened at $487.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.46. The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

