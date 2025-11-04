Air Products and Chemicals (APD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $3.1822 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.
Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $239.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.58 and its 200-day moving average is $278.63. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $235.97 and a one year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,122,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,610,000 after buying an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,601,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,498,000 after purchasing an additional 187,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 248,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
