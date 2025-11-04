Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KTB. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $853.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 68.76%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $898,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,994,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

