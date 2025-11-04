Code Waechter LLC Has $925,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Code Waechter LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 0.7% of Code Waechter LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of ENB opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

