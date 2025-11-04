Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Bought by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 95,760 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,203.06. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Prologis Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $124.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.40. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.78%.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
