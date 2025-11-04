Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 0.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2%

JMST stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

