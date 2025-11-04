Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $264,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,822.35.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,316.40 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,308.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,376.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.83 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

