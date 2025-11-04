Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,013 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 42.5% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.2% during the second quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 943.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 80,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 72,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,785 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.82.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

