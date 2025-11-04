Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after acquiring an additional 505,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after acquiring an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.8%

HON stock opened at $197.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

Get Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.