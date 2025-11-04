Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,386 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 28.8% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 7.91% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $528,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 22.2%

VLUE stock opened at $130.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $116.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.43.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

